Ray Lewis Attacks Banned Deer-Antler Spray Seller In Rambling PED Denial

Photo: YouTube

This morning, Ray Lewis talked about yesterday’s Sports Illustrated report that he was given a banned deer-antler spray to recover from an injury earlier this season.He was forceful in his denial, calling S.W.A.T.S. founder Mitch Ross — the person who says he gave Lewis the performance-enhancing spray — a coward and an outsider who just wants publicity.



Here’s the full transcript of his answer when asked if he took the spray or not:

“I think, honestly, and I’m going to say it very clearly again, I think it’s one of the most embarrassing things we can do on this type of stage. I think it takes totally away from, — you give somebody the ability to come into our world. You know, our world is a very secret society. We try to protect our world as much as we can, but when you let cowards come in and do things like that, to try to disturb or something.

“I’ve said it before, I’ve said it a million times. The reason why I’m smiling is because it’s so funny of a story because I never, ever took what he says. …

“And it’s just sad, once again, that someone could have this much attention on a stage this big — where the dreams are really real. I don’t need it. My teammates don’t need it. The 49ers don’t need it. Nobody needs it. It just really shows you how people really plan things and try to attack people from the outside.

“It’s just foolish, it’s very foolish. And the guy has no credibility, he has been sued four or five times over this same BS. And just to entertain it, I can’t, I won’t, and I just truly believe he doesn’t have the privilege for me to speak about it ever again.”

Here’s the video:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.