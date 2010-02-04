Ray LaHood: WHOOPS, What I Really Meant To Say Is That You Should Get Your Toyota Fixed

After a previous statement saying that Toyota owners should stop driving their cars immediately, Ray LaHood has since clarified his remarks.



The Fly:

LaHood said he misstated when telling people with a recalled Toyota to stop driving the car. Lahood clarified that he intended to advise consumers to take their recalled Toyota model to the dealer to get fixed.

Toyota said, “We appreciate Secretary LaHood’s clarification of his remarks today about Toyota’s recall for sticking accelerator pedals. We want to make sure our customers understand that this situation is rare and generally does not occur suddenly. In the rare instances where it does occur, the vehicle can be controlled with firm and steady application of the brakes. Our message to Toyota owners is this – if you experience any issues with your accelerator pedal, please contact your dealer without delay. If you are not experiencing any issues with your pedal, we are confident that your vehicle is safe to drive. Nothing is more important to Toyota than the safety and reliability of the vehicles our customers drive. Our entire organisation of 172,000 North American employees and dealership personnel is working around the clock to fix the accelerator pedals for our customers.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.