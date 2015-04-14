Here's the 700-calorie breakfast you should be having if you want to live forever, according to a futurist who spends $1 million per year eating right

Wikipedia Inventor, entrepreneur, and futurist Ray Kurzweil.

Google’s leading futurist, Ray Kurzweil, thinks his diet can help him live forever. He says he spends “a few thousand dollars per day” eating right, which equals about $US1 million per year.

According to Caroline Daniel of the Financial Times, Kurzweil’s breakfast includes:

berries (85 calories for a cup)

dark chocolate infused with espresso (170 calories for an ounce)

smoked salmon and mackerel (100 calories for a small 3-oz serving)

vanilla soy milk (100 calories for a cup)

stevia (0 calories)

porridge (150-350 calories for half a cup, depending on ingredients and cooking method)

green tea (0 calories)

Kurzweil also takes about 100 pills a day (down from 250 a few years ago, allegedly thanks to advances in technology) for everything from “heart health” to “eye health, sexual health, and brain health.”

As for the part of his breakfast which actually contains food, Kurzweil told Daniel it emphasises “healthy carbs” and “fills you up with fewer calories.”

That’s true — mostly.

“Healthy carbs” (as opposed to “unhealthy carbs,” which include sugar and refined, heavily-processed carbs like white bread) are typically from whole grains, meaning they include a hefty portion of fibre, which helps keep your digestive system running smoothly. As for “filling you up with fewer calories,” foods higher in protein and fibre are key to making sure this happens.

So back to Kurzweil’s breakfast. The berries and porridge both have lots of fibre, while the smoked fish and the soy milk are good sources of protein. Thumbs-up here, Kurzweil.

The breakfast isn’t without its added sugar, though.

The vanilla soy milk has 7 grams of sugar; the chocolate has another 7 grams. And even though the sugar in the berries is all-natural, they still have 15 grams. Add in a couple grams from the porridge and Kurzweil’s first meal of the day already includes more than 30 grams of sugar.

That gets pretty close to the 37.5 gram per day maximum the American Heart Association recommends men should eat per day. (The AHA recommends women limit their sugar intake to about 25 grams per day).

It also sounds like Kurzweil is using the stevia, which has no calories, as a replacement for more sugar.

While it’s sugar and calorie-free, we still don’t have enough research to say whether or not stevia (or calorie-free sugar replacements, like Splenda or Sweet-and-Low), are completely safe to eat.

