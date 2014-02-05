Ray Kurzweil Explains How Our Brains Will Be Powered By Computers In 2035

Dylan Love

We’ve previously reported on transhumanism, the odd combining of man and machine that forces us to ask a lot of complicated questions about what it means to be a human.

One of the great thinkers on the topic is Ray Kurzweil, noted for his work on the singularity — the indeterminate point in the future when machine capability matches/surpasses human capability — and how technology is changing humanity.

In this video from the Wall Street Journal, Kurzweil discusses how lifeless silicon is merging with our flesh-and-blood bodies to enhance our capabilities and ostensibly improve the way we interact with the world. He likens it all to a 21st-century version of being able to reach fruit on a tree that’s otherwise out of reach.

