Ray Kurzweil Explains How Our Brains Will Be Powered By Computers In 2035

We’ve previously reported on transhumanism, the odd combining of man and machine that forces us to ask a lot of complicated questions about what it means to be a human.

One of the great thinkers on the topic is Ray Kurzweil, noted for his work on the singularity — the indeterminate point in the future when machine capability matches/surpasses human capability — and how technology is changing humanity.

In this video from the Wall Street Journal, Kurzweil discusses how lifeless silicon is merging with our flesh-and-blood bodies to enhance our capabilities and ostensibly improve the way we interact with the world. He likens it all to a 21st-century version of being able to reach fruit on a tree that’s otherwise out of reach.

