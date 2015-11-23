8 shocking predictions for life after 2020

Warner Bros. Basically, it will be like this.

Ray Kurzweil is the world’s foremost futurist, authoring bestsellers like “The Age of Spiritual Machines” and “How to Create a Mind.”

He’s so influential that Google hired him to lead its artificial intelligence efforts.

Kurzweil is known for making predictions, which are right about 86% of the time.

Here are some of his most promising (and terrifying) visions of the 2020s and beyond.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.