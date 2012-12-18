The Most Popular Futurist On The Planet Will Help Google Develop The Next Big Thing

Photo: Singularity.com

Ray Kurzweil has confirmed that he’s joining Google as Director of Engineering today.Kurzweil has an illustrious career as an inventor, author, and futurist. He’s perhaps best known for his ideas about the singularity, a time in the future when computer intelligence will surpass that of humans.



In a statement, he said that in 1999 he predicted self-driving cars and phones that answer questions about a decade later.

Given Google’s extensive work with its self-driving cars and its voice activated assistant called Google Now, he turned out to be just about spot-on. Now Google’s brought him on board.

It’s a collaboration that’s sure to have tech fans going crazy, with two such notable heavyweights teaming up.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.