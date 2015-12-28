Legendary futurist explains how he plans to live forever

Google’s leading engineer and prominent futurist Ray Kurzweil says humans just a few scientific breakthroughs away from achieving eternal life. The first step — watching what we eat.

Kurzweil — one of the world’s leading minds on artificial intelligence, technology and futurism — has a strategy on how to prolong his own life until science figures out how to make us immortal.

The futurist is also the author of five national best-selling books, including “The Singularity is Near” and “How to Create a Mind.”

Produced by Will Wei. Edited by Christine Nguyen.



