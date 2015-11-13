Google's genius futurist takes 100 pills a day to help him live forever -- here's what some of them do

Google’s resident futurist and famed inventor Ray Kurzweil takes 100 pills a day to help him reach “singularity,” the point at which he believes exponential developments in technology will allow him to live forever. He stopped by our office and talked to us about food science and supplemental nutrition.

Kurzweil is one of the world’s leading minds on artificial intelligence, technology and futurism. He is the author of five national best-selling books, including “The Singularity is Near” and “How to Create a Mind.”

Produced by Christine Nguyen and Will Wei.

