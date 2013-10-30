Ray Kelly Was Booed Offstage By Student Protestors At Brown Before He Could Even Speak

Student protestors at Brown University forced the school to cancel a planned speech by Ray Kelly today, drowning out the

NYPD commissioner with chants as he stood onstage.

The Brown Daily Herald reports that around 100 protestors rallied outside of Kelly’s speech at Brown, and began to interrupt him inside the lecture hall where he was scheduled to speak. The protests appeared to be attacking Kelly’s policies as NYPD head, including the controversial “stop and frisk.”

At one point, Kelly reportedly told the crowd, “I thought this was the Academy … where we’re supposed to have free speech.”

After about half an hour, the lecture was cancelled and the auditorium was emptied. According to the Herald, one Brown administrator told the audience, “I have never seen in my 15 years at Brown the inability to have a dialogue.”

Brown students and alumni appeared to be split as to whether it was right for the protesters to not give a Kelly an opportunity to speak:

Based on @mnfineman‘s Twitter account it sounds like my alma mater is being pretty embarrassing today re: how they’re treating Ray Kelly.

— Ethan Hammerman (@Ethanhamm) October 29, 2013

I am against stop and frisk, but i am truly disappointed in what happened which prevented ray Kelly from even speaking.

— Emily Westgate (@emwestgate) October 29, 2013

It’s good Brown students finally let him see what it feels like to be bombarded with nonsense and not have any control over it

— A.B. (@Kelsey_PS) October 29, 2013

You can’t dialogue with animals…Ray Kelly doesn’t speak human

— 1001001 (@songbrdscientst) October 29, 2013

