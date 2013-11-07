REPORT: NYC Police Commissioner Ray Kelly Is In Talks For 7-Figure Salary Job At JP Morgan

New York City Police Commissioner Ray Kelly is in talks to take the “top security job” at JP Morgan, the New York Post’s Mark DeCambre and Beth DeFalco report.

Kelly may take the job before mayor-elect Bill de Blasio is sworn in, the Post reports. De Blasio has been an outspoken critic of Kelly’ stop-and-frisk policy. From the Post:

Kelly’s potential position with JPMorgan Chase would make him responsible for security at the giant financial firm, with emphasis on cyber-security, people familiar with the ongoing talks said. Kelly’s new job could come with a seven-figure package of salary and bonuses. The firm’s senior security officer, Thomas Higgins, left about a month ago and has not been replaced.

According to the report, Kelly has a “great rapport” with CEO Jamie Dimon. And it wouldn’t be Kelly’s first time on Wall Street. He worked at Bear Stearns during 2000-2001 as a “managing director for corporate security.”

