Obama Hints Of Possible Nomination Of NYC Police Commissioner Ray Kelly For Homeland Security Chief

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Barack Obama says New York City Police Commissioner Ray Kelly would be “well-qualified” to run the Department of Homeland Security.



Kelly has been floated as a possible replacement for outgoing Homeland Security Secretary Janet Napolitano. She’s leaving to take over the University of California system.

Obama didn’t confirm whether he is actively considering nominating Kelly, saying the commissioner “might be very happy where he is.” But Obama says if Kelly isn’t, he’d want to know about it because Kelly would be well-qualified for the Homeland Security post.

Democratic Sen. Chuck Schumer of New York has said he wants Obama to nominate Kelly.

The president spoke in an interview with Univision’s affiliate in the New York/New Jersey area.

