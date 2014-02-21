Ray Hadley's Wife Withdrew An AVO Against The Broadcaster

Ray Hadley / Getty

Ray Hadley’s wife has withdrawn an apprehended violence order against him and his police officer son, after it was reported by Fairfax Media.

Hadley, a prominent Sydney broadcaster, and his son were due to appear at Hornsby Local Court on March 4, according to the NSW online court registry cited in the report.

According to Fairfax, Hadley did not turn up for work today.

His son is a 24-year-old police officer stationed at St Marys. According to the report, the AVO was lodged on Suzanne Hadley’s behalf by Detective Sergeant David Fairclough, of the Kuringai police.

These allegations come after Hadley recently settled, for an undisclosed amount, allegations that he bullied a 2UE colleague.

The broadcaster has admitted to having a temper in previous media interviews.

Hadley’s boss at Macquarie Radio Rob Loewenthal said he was unaware of the matter but added: “Anyone who listens to 2GB would know that this station and its presenters have no tolerance for domestic violence and have campaigned to raise awareness about the issue”.

The SMH has the story here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.