NFL Legend Ray Guy's Super Bowl Rings Sold At Auction For $96,216

Former NFL punter Ray Guy auctioned his three Super Bowl rings Tuesday night and they sold for $96,216, according to the L.A. Chronicle.



Guy recently filed for bankruptcy and was ordered by a court judge to sell his rings. The rings were expected to sell between $70,000 and $90,000, and the buyer remained anonymous.

Guy played in the NFL for 14 seasons, and was seven-time all-pro.

