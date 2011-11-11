The District Attorney Who Declined To Prosecute Jerry Sandusky In 1998 Vanished Seven Years Later

Athletic director Tim Curley was swept up in the scandal.

Ray Gricar is the Centre County district attorney who declined to prosecute Jerry Sandusky after a police report was filed against him in 1998.According to the grand jury report, Sandusky allegedly inappropriately touched an 11-year-boy in a shower in 1998.



The boy’s mother told the Patriot-News this week, “Jerry Sandusky admitted to my face, he admitted it.”

But Gricar decided not to proceed with criminal charges.

Seven years later, under mysterious circumstances, Gricar disappeared.

His body was never found, and his laptop was found at the bottom of a river months later, according to the New York Times.

This year, he was officially declared dead.

There’s no evidence of a connection between the two incidents, but this is yet another strange wrinkle in an increasingly massive story.

Here’s a take on Gricar from the NYT:

A small but strident minority believes Gricar did not want to tackle a case that involved a hometown icon. Others who knew and worked with Gricar say he was a meticulous, independent and tough-minded prosecutor who was unbowed by Penn State, its football program and political pressure in general.

