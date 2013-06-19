You Can Watch Showtime's New Series 'Ray Donovan' Free Online Before Its Premiere

Showtime has released the premiere episode for its new show “Ray Donovan” online nearly two weeks before its air date at the end of the month.



The series features Liev Schreiber as Donovan who makes the problems of celebrities, athletes, and business mogels vanish. His father Mickey (Jon Voight) gets released from prison five years early and has a score to settle with his son.

“Ray Donovan” premieres on Showtime June 30 at 10 p.m. after the final season premiere of “Dexter.”

