Ray Dalio's Bridgewater Plans To Build A New $750 Million Headquarters In Stamford And Is Expected To Add 1,000 More Jobs

Photo: YouTube

Billionaire hedge fund god Ray Dalio, who is considered one of the best hedge fund managers in the world, plans to build a brand new headquarters for Bridgewater Associates in Stamford, Connecticut Gov. Dannel Malloy said in a release. The $750 million project, which will be located on the waterfront, should be good news for Wall Streeters looking for a job.



That’s because Dalio has agreed to create up to 1,000 high-level jobs in the next decade in addition to Bridgewater’s current headcount of 1,225 employees.

Here’s the governor’s release (emphasis ours). We’ve also included a statement from Bridgewater on the matter.