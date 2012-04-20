Ray Dalio's Bridgewater Principles Test Sounds Like Robot Army Training

Dealbreaker reported earlier this month that Bridgewater is requiring all of their employees to take a test on Principles, the book on investing written by the firm’s founder Ray Dalio.



Now, more details about the test, which is suppose to take place in two sessions from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on April 24th, has been leaked to Deabreaker.

What we found most amusing was the list of reasons given to rationalize the test (which sounds pretty darn boring, except for the picnic in between)—

Photo: dealbreaker.com

We’ve heard of the eccentric inner culture of Bridgewater before, much likened to a cult. Now, they’re referring to their employees minds as “dots” and talking about building and evolving a machine. Your guess on what he’s really up to is as good as ours.

See the entire run-down of Bridge water’s big test day at Dealbreaker >

