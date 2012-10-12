PRESENTING: The Only Picture You Will Ever See Of Hedge Funder Ray Dalio Wearing Ultra-Short Jean Shorts

Ray Dalio is the world’s most successful macro investor. He’s a brilliant thinker on economics and markets.



And in case you had any doubt about how awesome he is, check out how cool he was in 1976.

A source sends us this picture of Ray Dalio in Rio De Janeiro. He’s the one on the far left wearing ultra-short jean shorts and carrying a big ol’ camera.

We don’t know who the guy in the middle is, but we’re told the guy on the right is none other than Bill Murphy, the founder of GATA, a group whose mission is to expose the government’s long term manipulation of the gold market.

Bottom line: Ray Dalio has always been a cool guy.

Photo: Business Insider

