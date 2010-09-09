It's All Hedge Fund Managers On CT's Richest People List

Almost all of the 10 richest people in Connecticut are hedge fund managers or private equity men.



Are you surprised? We were at first, but it makes sense for a few reasons. Connecticut is slightly more forgiving on income taxes than New York, and CT towns Greenwich and Stamford are both popular locations for the funds, whose managers would want to live nearby.

It’s also a great retirement spot.

The Hartfod Advocate has rounded up a the list of the 10 richest in Connecticut. Here it is (in no particular order):

Steven Cohen (SAC Capital)

Ray Dalio (Bridgewater)

Paul Tudor Jones II (Tudor)

Edward Lampert (ESL)

Peter Buck

Stephen Mandel (Lone Pine)

Thomas Peterffy

Karen Pritzker

Richard Chilton

William Macaulay

As for the non-hedge fund managers, here’s what they do –

William Macaulay co-founded the private equity outfit First Reserve and launched his first buyout fund 1992; Richard Chilton founded PE firm Chilton Investment; Thomas Peterfly founded Interactive Brokers; Peter Buck founded the sandwich company, Subway; and Karen Pritzker’s family founded the Hyatt chain among other things.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.