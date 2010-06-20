Ray Dalio: I Have The Intelligence Of mould Growing On An Apple

Ray getting the blood sucked out of him by at least 3 insects smarter than him.

After his 83 page document on Bridgewater’s Principles leaked to Dealbreaker, Ray Dalio really had to explain himself.He didn’t exactly want to talk about all 295 of his principles, some of which are pretty wild, “in front of the world,” he told the Wall Street Journal in an interview, but since they’re out there anyway, Dalio delved right in, again (and again).



(He also recently posted his principles on Bridgewater’s company website, a move which was actually recommended by one of our commenters, Hal.)

Dalio explained that he started working on his principles three years ago, forming many by observing and critiquing how his employees interact with one another.

But for many of his other principles, Dalio looked to nature.

“Man will never be able to build a flying device like a mosquito,” he told the WSJ. “I look at nature’s complexity and think, man has the intelligence of mould growing on an apple.”

So the man is humbled by nature. But here’s the real question: Does Dalio feel like an idiot beside all those gigantic, gorgeous trees? Or like a man who could easily buy the entire forest?

Because look at what’s going on: Dalio runs the second biggest hedge fund in the world, he’s worth $4 billion, and he’s 60. During the last month or so he has given interviews and written out explanations about his Principles.

Is anyone screaming “I want to retire!” louder than Dalio? Or isn’t it making a sound because he’s so deep into his own head?

Maybe the truth is that the guy just loves making money.

And no surprise, the concluding point of his latest WSJ interview seems to be hey, whatever I’m doing, whether it be pondering in the woods or working in the office, it must be working. Bridgewater’s largest fund has been returning an average of about 13% annually over the past 19 years.

Your turn, nature.

