REVEALED: The Most Influential Hedge Fund Manager In The World

TIME Magazine has released their list of the 100 most influential people in the world, and we really weren’t too surprised to find Ray Dalio, the founder of Bridgewater—one of the most successful hedge funds in the world—and newly minted King of Hedge Funds, on the list.



To add even more fanfare to the honour, former Federal Reserve Paul Volcker wrote the short explanation of why Dalio deserves the title, citing not only Dalio’s brilliance as a hedge fund manager, but also his support of jazz music and the ownership of a ship suited for deep-sea exploration.

From TIME:

What matters more is that he has strong and a bit unorthodox convictions about the workings of the economic machine. The judgments that have emerged have been prescient. Ray was, for example, one of the first to recognise the risks of the excessive indebtedness and leveraging of the U.S. and some European economies.

Read the whole TIME piece here >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.