Ray Dalio Wears A Name Tag To Work Everyday

Ray Dalio explained what he usually wears to work at his hedge fund, Bridgewater, to the Wall Street Journal in an interview recently:



Chinos

Boat Shoes

Company Name Tag with the word, “Ray” in big letters

The founder of the world’s second largest hedge fund had to explain himself after a massive 83-page heavily footnoted treatise documenting the 295 principles Ray that laid out for Bridgewater employees to live by leaked to Dealbreaker, so he’s done a couple of interviews talking about his fund and its principles.

And now Dalio has shared a new and interesting detail about life at Bridgewater: He wears a name tag to work. At the company he founded.

Even if there are a lot of employees (~1,000) and everyone has to wear one, if anyone needs to look at a name tag to remember who the bosses are, they should be fired. Especially since Dalio doesn’t hesitate to fire someone for less. It’s a company rule to fire anyone who has spoken negatively about a colleague three times.

But wear a name tag Dalio does. And it even seems like he was able recall one of his favourite name tag-wearing moments for the reporter.

It was during a company meeting in which Dalio yelled at a department head.

From the Wall Street Journal:

At a recent staff meeting in a Bridgewater conference room, Mr. Dalio blasted a department head who admitted he’d given an employee a better performance rating than he deserved. “Telling me what I want to hear creates a sugar addiction,” said Mr. Dalio, who was wearing chinos, boat shoes and a company name badge with the word “Ray” in big letters.

Just in case the guy forgot who’s yelling at him?

