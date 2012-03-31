Ray Dalio GDP Was Bigger Than These 37 Countries

Bridgewater’s Ray Dalio personally made a mind-blowing $3.9 billion last year, making him the top-paid hedge fund manager of the year.
In fact, his income beats that of many countries—and not just the tiny ones you’ve never heard about.
The following countries recorded a nominal GDP of less than or equal to $3.9 billion last year, according to the CIA World Factbook:
1. Suriname ($3.9 billion)
2. Swaziland ($3.9 billion)
3. Togo ($3.6 billion)
4. Fiji ($3.4 billion)
5. Lesotho ($2.7 billion)
6. Eritrea ($2.6 billion)
7. Guyana ($2.5 billion)
8. Somalia ($2.4 billion)
9. Central African Republic ($2.3 billion)
10. Maldives ($2.1 billion)
11. Sierra Leone ($2.1 billion)
12. Cape Verde ($1.9 billion)
13. Bhutan ($1.8 billion)
14. Burundi ($1.7 billion)
15. San Marino ($1.6 billion)
16. Belize ($1.5 billion)
17. Antigua and Barbuda ($1.3 billion)
18. Djibouti ($1.3 billion)
19. Saint Lucia ($1.3 billion)
20. Liberia ($1.2 billion)
21. Guinea-Bissau ($1.0 billion)
22. Seychelles ($1.0 billion)
23. Grenada ($800 million)
24. Solomon Islands ($800 million)
25. Vanuatu ($800 million)
26. Saint Kitts and Nevis ($700 million)
27. Saint Vincent and the Grenadines ($700 million)
28. Timor-Leste ($700 million)
29. Comoros ($600 million)
30. Samoa ($600 million)
31. Dominica ($500 million)
32. Tonga ($400 million)
33. Kiribati ($200 million)
34. Sao Tome and Principe ($200 million)
35. Palau ($164 million)
36. Marshall Islands ($161.7 million)
37. Tuvalu ($32 million)
(h/t to @BarbarianCap for proposing this post)
