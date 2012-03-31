Ray Dalio GDP Was Bigger Than These 37 Countries

Bridgewater’s Ray Dalio personally made a mind-blowing $3.9 billion last year, making him the top-paid hedge fund manager of the year.



In fact, his income beats that of many countries—and not just the tiny ones you’ve never heard about.

The following countries recorded a nominal GDP of less than or equal to $3.9 billion last year, according to the CIA World Factbook:

1. Suriname ($3.9 billion)

2. Swaziland ($3.9 billion)

3. Togo ($3.6 billion)

4. Fiji ($3.4 billion)

5. Lesotho ($2.7 billion)

6. Eritrea ($2.6 billion)

7. Guyana ($2.5 billion)

8. Somalia ($2.4 billion)

9. Central African Republic ($2.3 billion)

10. Maldives ($2.1 billion)

11. Sierra Leone ($2.1 billion)

12. Cape Verde ($1.9 billion)

13. Bhutan ($1.8 billion)

14. Burundi ($1.7 billion)

15. San Marino ($1.6 billion)

16. Belize ($1.5 billion)

17. Antigua and Barbuda ($1.3 billion)

18. Djibouti ($1.3 billion)

19. Saint Lucia ($1.3 billion)

20. Liberia ($1.2 billion)

21. Guinea-Bissau ($1.0 billion)

22. Seychelles ($1.0 billion)

23. Grenada ($800 million)

24. Solomon Islands ($800 million)

25. Vanuatu ($800 million)

26. Saint Kitts and Nevis ($700 million)

27. Saint Vincent and the Grenadines ($700 million)

28. Timor-Leste ($700 million)

29. Comoros ($600 million)

30. Samoa ($600 million)

31. Dominica ($500 million)

32. Tonga ($400 million)

33. Kiribati ($200 million)

34. Sao Tome and Principe ($200 million)

35. Palau ($164 million)

36. Marshall Islands ($161.7 million)

37. Tuvalu ($32 million)

(h/t to @BarbarianCap for proposing this post)

