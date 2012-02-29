Ray Dalio Is The NEW King Of Hedge Funds

Not only does Bridgewater Associates’ Ray Dalio run the world’s largest hedge fund, but he just took George Soros’ title as the “world’s most successful hedge fund manager,” reports the Financial Times.



The fund’s rank jumped from the No. 6 spot to No. 1 according to LCH Investments. LCH ranks hedge funds based on their net gains since their founding.

Dalio’s Bridgewater Pure Alpha fund earned investors $13.8 billion in 2011, which helped vault him in the rankings.

According to the FT, Soros’ ranking has been halted because he stopped managing other people’s money.

Other top performers were Brevan Howard, Appaloosa, Caxton Global, Moore Capital, Farallon and SAC, the newspaper reported.

