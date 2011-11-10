Here's The Reason Why Ray Dalio Has Been In The Media Lately

Hedge fund superstar Ray Dalio, the founder of Bridgewater Associates — the biggest hedge fund in the world — has a reputation for being super secretive.



But lately the media shy hedge fund manager has been opening up to doing more interviews with the media.

Last month, Dalio spoke candidly with Charlie Rose about recent economic events, his “principles” and the Occupy Wall Street movement.

Of course, there’s a reason he’s doing this.

From Jacob Wolinksi at ValueWalk. [via @valuewalk]

Source close to Dalio told me he is doing all these interviews to get better PR for brdigewater, which is accused of secrecy

There you go. It’s for better public relations.

We invite Dalio to speak with us anytime.

