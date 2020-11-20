Ray Dalio's hedge fund poured about half a billion dollars into Walmart, Alibaba, and Coca Cola, and dumped large positions in China-focused ETFs in the 3rd-quarter

Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

Investing legend Ray Dalio’s hedge fund poured millions into Alibaba, Walmart, and Coca Cola, and sold some positions in Chinese equity ETFs in the third quarter this year.

The billionaire also invested heavily in McDonald’s, Abbott Labs, Procter & Gamble, and Johnson & Johnson.

While the fund’s largest withdrawal was from an ETF that tracks large-cap US equities, it sold out positions worth several millions in three China ETFs.

Dalio also pumped over $US100 million in two ETFs that track emerging markets.

Earlier this week, he said investors should not own bonds or cash right now.

Ray Dalio’s Bridgewater Associates poured millions into some of the world’s biggest companies and ditched several holdings in China ETFs, according to a 13F filed with the US SEC.

The investor who founded the world’s largest hedge fund now owns a position worth $US392 million in Alibaba, $US195 million in Walmart, and $US100 million in Coca Cola, the filing showed.

Dalio already owned stock in Alibaba but the other two investments are new. He also invested substantially in McDonald’s,Abbott Labs, Estee Lauder, Mondelez,Procter & Gamble, Johnson & Johnson, and Danaher.

The billionaire, who has long been an advocate of going all-in on investment in China, decreased his positions by several millions in three China ETFs.

His largest decrease, of about $US309 million, was made in a fund that tracks large-cap US equities – IShares Core S&P 500 ETF. He made smaller reductions, between $US12 million to $US34 million, to holdings in funds that track Chinese stocks. Dalio has previously said that not investing in China is “very risky.”



He also pumped over $US100 million in two ETFs that track emerging markets â€” IShares MSCI Emerging Markets and Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets.

The investing legend said this week that while diversification is one of the most important portfolio strategies, investors should not own bonds or cash right now. Interest rates on government bonds currently remain at historic lows and investors are raising doubts over the traditional 60-40 portfolio composition.

Instead, he recommended diversifying between currencies, asset classes, and countries as the best way to reduce risk without reducing opportunity.

Ray Dalio’s hedge fund Bridgewater Associates manages about $US140 billion in assets as of April 2020.



