The World's Most Brilliant Hedge Fund Manager Put Together A Guide To How The Economy Really Works

Ray Dalio manages the world’s largest hedge fund, Bridgewater Associates.

It has a tremendous track record, so when the man talks about markets, people usually listen.

Beyond that, Dalio is known for having one of the most cogent and refined understandings of the economy in the financial industry.

Lots of investors pontificate, but Dalio’s views are legitimately well respected.

As part of his mission to explain how the economy works, Dalio has put together a neat, new 30-minute animated video called “How the Economic Machine Works,” where Dalio narrates his big picture view of the economy.

“I feel a deep sense of responsibility to share my simple but practical economic template,” Dalio says. “Though it’s unconventional, it’s helped me to anticipate and sidestep the financial crisis, and it has worked well for me for over 30 years.”

Dalio is worth almost $13 billion, so it’s safe to say his economic template has served him well.

