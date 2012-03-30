This 62-Year-Old Hedge Funder Took Home A Stunning $3.9 BILLION Last Year

As if he needs any more plaudits and recognition, Bridgewater’s Ray Dalio has taken home the crown of the top-paid hedge fund manager of 2011.



FT:

Ray Dalio, head of Bridgewater, the world’s largest hedge fund, personally made $3.9bn in a year that his $70bn Pure Alpha fund produced $13.8bn of investment profits for its investors, according to industry rankings.

The list of the best paid managers was put together by Absolute Return magazine.

Second and third place went to Carl Icahn and James Simons.

Ray’s track record is totally outstanding, and he’s well-known for both his management principles, and his culture.

Click here to learn Bridgewater’s secrets >

