Hedge-fund billionaire Ray Dalio says investors shouldn’t ignore investing opportunities in China even after recent market turmoil

Hedge fund billionaire Ray Dalio told Bloomberg that investment opportunities in China and Singapore shouldn’t be ignored.

“It’s a part of the world that one can’t neglect and not only because of the opportunities it provides but you lose the excitement if you’re not there,” he said.

The investor has recommended diversifying into Chinese stocks for some time.

Sign up here for our daily newsletter, 10 Things Before the Opening Bell.

Billionaire investor Ray Dalio told Bloomberg that opportunities in China and Singapore can’t be neglected.

The founder of Bridgewater Associates – the world’s largest hedge fund – spoke about how his personal investments and family office’s philanthropic efforts have been focused on the region.

“It’s a part of the world that one can’t neglect and not only because of the opportunities it provides but you lose the excitement if you’re not there,” Dalio said when asked about his family office’s plans in the region. “And so our objective is to be there both economically and investment-wise.”

Dalio’s comments come as some on Wall Street question the long-term prospects of investing in China amid the country’s ongoing regulatory crackdown across sectors including fintech and education.

In a Wall Street Journal opinion article published Monday, George Soros said that BlackRock’s heavy investment in China is a “tragic mistake” that will hurt the US’s national interests.

“It is likely to lose money for BlackRock’s clients and, more important, will damage the national security interests of the US and other democracies,” Soros said.

But Dalio has been bullish on the region for some time. In July, he said Beijing’s regulatory crackdown on its tech economy shouldn’t spook investors, and added that both US and Chinese stocks should be included in one’s portfolio.