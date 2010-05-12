The Amazing Management Principles Of Bridgewater's Ray Dalio

Courtney Comstock, Gregory White
raydalio tbi

Dealbreaker has an amazing story on the inside of hedge fund Bridgewater complete with an internal handbook of “management principles” compiled by top manager Ray Dalio

Dalio’s dogma is displayed in full, as the core principles of Bridgewater are there front and centre for everyone to see.

In the Bridgewater handbook, he outlines at least 245 principles that are… how do we put this, crazy.

He says in the opening that he knows he’s “pretty extreme in these beliefs.” That’s putting it lightly.

Head over to Dealbreaker to read the full PDF.

Get ready, your life is about to be changed...

Thanks to Dealbreaker.

Be the hyena, not the young wildebeest.

Thanks to Dealbreaker.

Forget charity, self interest will save us all.

Thanks to Dealbreaker.

The 6th of 64 footnotes

Thanks to Dealbreaker.

Success is like ice cream, the flavour is all your choice.

Thanks to Dealbreaker.

When in doubt, Probe (not in private, in public)

Thanks to Dealbreaker.

And video-tape EVERYTHING

Thanks to Dealbreaker.

Watch out for people who are embarrassed by stuff like that

Thanks to Dealbreaker.

Don't be the frog, put the frog in the boiling water

Thanks to Dealbreaker.

Thanks to Dealbreaker.

Design your machine

Thanks to Dealbreaker.

And make sure it comes with nice, soothing colours.

Thanks to Dealbreaker.

Green is good.

Thanks to Dealbreaker.

Break out the champagne, and talk about your feelings.

Thanks to Dealbreaker.

Slightly different than the old school Topps variant.

Thanks to Dealbreaker.

Not everyone can visualise, but everyone can try!

Thanks to Dealbreaker.

The behaviour modification can take up to 18 months.

Thanks to Dealbreaker.

And remember, JUST DANCE!

Thanks to Dealbreaker.

Still interested in working for Bridgewater? Check out how to get a job at a hedge fund.

Here are the details to get you in the front door >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.