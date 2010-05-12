The Amazing Management Principles Of Bridgewater's Ray Dalio

Dealbreaker has an amazing story on the inside of hedge fund Bridgewater complete with an internal handbook of “management principles” compiled by top manager Ray Dalio



Dalio’s dogma is displayed in full, as the core principles of Bridgewater are there front and centre for everyone to see.

In the Bridgewater handbook, he outlines at least 245 principles that are… how do we put this, crazy.

He says in the opening that he knows he’s “pretty extreme in these beliefs.” That’s putting it lightly.

Head over to Dealbreaker to read the full PDF.

