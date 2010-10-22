Finally We Find Out How Ray Dalio's Bridgewater Is Making Billions More Than Every Other Hedge Fund This Year

Earlier this week, we found out that Ray Dalio’s flagship fund, Bridgewater Pure Alpha, returned 31% through August.



WELL, it turns out it has returned a stunning 38% YTD, outperforming every other hedge fund this year, as far as we’re aware.

But we didn’t know how the heck they did it.

The fees generated on those returns total almost $3 billion in earnings for Dalio and his fund managers, based on some basic maths we did (which you can see calculated by clicking here). Who else makes that amount of money in 8 months? We were insanely curious about how he did it.

Today, the Wall Street Journal reveals a talk they had with the fund’s co-CEO, Greg Jensen, which clues us in somewhat. He says –

“Many of the pressures we thought were building in 2009 happened to play out in 2010.”

Specifically,

A bullish investment in Treasurys, says Mr. Jensen… Bridgewater stuck by its thesis that [interest] rates would stay near zero and Treasurys would remain attractive.

A bullish investment in the Japanese yen, which has risen nearly 16% since May.

A bullish investment in gold, a commodity that has risen roughly 20% in value this year.

Jensen says that, because Bridgewater has so much money (they’re the biggest hedge fund in the US, and #2 in the world), they’re able to amplify winnings and earn big.

Also notable, another one of Bridgewater’s funds has done well too:

Bridgewater’s other major fund, All Weather, which employs a less risky, asset-allocation strategy, has gains of 23%, according to a person familiar with the matter.

We had been waiting on the edge of our seat for an explanation and today, it has come. But we’re still left wanting more info.

