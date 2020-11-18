Ray Dalio details 3 reasons why he doesn't expect bitcoin to become an everyday currency

REUTERS/Andy Clark

Ray Dalio tweeted on Tuesday he “might be missing something about bitcoin,” and that he sees a handful of reasons why it can’t serve as an effective currency.

Bitcoin’s wild volatility diminishes its use as a medium of exchange and as a store of wealth, the billionaire hedge fund manager said.

Even if the cryptocurrency becomes successful enough to compete with central banks’ currencies, governments will ban bitcoin and “make it too dangerous to use,” he added.

Bitcoin traded above $US17,000 for the first time in three years on Tuesday as its fall rally surged on.

Watch bitcoin trade live here.

Billionaire investor Ray Dalio admitted on Tuesday he “might be missing something about bitcoin,” and still sees plenty of reasons why it can’t serve as a reliable currency.

The world’s most popular cryptocurrency ripped above $US17,000 to a three-year high on Tuesday as its fall rally continued. Bitcoin began surging higher in October after PayPal announced it will allow users to buy, sell, and hold the token. Crypto bulls cheered other firms’ adoption of the digital currency, but Dalio remains sceptical bitcoin can serve such a purpose.

For one, bitcoin is “too volatile for merchants to use,” the Bridgewater Associates founder said in a tweet.

The token also isn’t “very good as a store-hold of wealth because it’s volatility is great and has little correlation with the prices of what I need to buy,” he said. Owning bitcoin does nothing to protect buying power, Dalio added.



Read more:

30 years old with a piece of 300 units: Here’s how Evan Holladay is filling a unique multifamily real-estate niche with an under-the-radar strategy



Even if bitcoin becomes successful enough to replace central bank currencies, governments will likely ban the cryptocurrency “and make it too dangerous to use,” Dalio tweeted. Central banks including the Federal Reserve are researching the possibilities of a central bank-issued digital currency, but the decentralized nature of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies has long been critiqued as an easy way to fund illegal activities.

Dalio also doubts that central banks, institutional investors, businesses, or multinational corporations would ever buy large amounts of bitcoin to hold as a reserve asset.

Still, the billionaire investor told his roughly 515,600 followers that, if he’s “wrong about these things,” he’s open to being corrected.

Bitcoin traded at $US17,797.48 as of 12:55 p.m. ET Tuesday, up 146% year-to-date.



Now read more markets coverage from Markets Insider and Business Insider:







RBC says buy these 25 healthcare-tech stocks to reap the benefits of the US digital health industry, which has been accelerated by 5 years because of COVID-19









‘Sell the vaccine’: Big-money investors are the most bullish they have been since January 2018 â€” and Bank of America says that’s a signal to get out









Gold will soar 22% next year as investors protect against rising inflation, Goldman Sachs says





Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.