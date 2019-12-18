PRESENTING: The best advice billionaire Ray Dalio has ever given on life, success, and understanding our world

Hollis Johnson/Business Insider Ray Dalio.

Ray Dalio’s life and career speak to the principles underlying his success – and Dalio has been more than keen to share the wisdom he’s learned along his journey with the rest of the world.

Dalio is the billionaire investor who founded BridgewaterAssociates, the world’s largest hedge fund with more than $US150 billion assets under management. He currently serves as co-CIO and chairman.

Dalio authored the best-selling book “Principles: Life and Work” and released an app containing the book for free. He’s also shared additional insights directly with Business Insider, and more widely with his network.

Here’s a compilation of the best recommendations and advice we’ve heard from Dalio.

Dalio reflects on his life’s milestones:

‘Pain is a great teacher’: How Ray Dalio, the world’s most successful (and mysterious) hedge-fund founder, came back from financial ruin

The investing strategy he used to build his wealth:

Ray Dalio revealed to us the one key investing strategy he’s used to build his $US18 billion fortune

Understanding Bridgewater’s system of radical transparency:

Bridgewater founder Ray Dalio is sharing the apps behind the hedge fund’s ‘radical’ culture with the public. They feature real-time employee ratings and a ‘pain button.’

On constructive conflict at Bridgewater:

How billionaire Ray Dalio uses ‘constructive disagreement’ to build the culture of $US150 billion hedge fund Bridgewater

Dalio’s applicable understanding of power:

How Ray Dalio’s unique understanding of power can be used in everything from group decisions to trade wars

Advice he wants to leave behind:

Bridgewater’s Ray Dalio shares the piece of advice he wants to be his legacy

The relationship between conflict and success:

Billionaire investor Ray Dalio says inviting conflict is one of his keys to success

A book that changed his life:

Billionaire Ray Dalio says a 70-year-old book about mythology changed how he thinks about success and failure

The 15 books Dalio recommends to understand current affairs:

15 books billionaire Ray Dalio says you should read to understand today’s world – and have a fulfilling life

Book recommendations for college students:

Ray Dalio thinks every new college grad should read these 3 books – and they have nothing to do with finance

On learning from current events:

Ray Dalio says anyone who wants to understand today’s world should read a 32-year-old book about empires

How to guarantee life-long success:

Yes, billionaire Ray Dalio is mentoring hip-hop mogul Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs – and these are the key highlights from their unexpectedly personal meeting

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.