Investor Who Got Snubbed By The Mets Becomes An Owner Of The Yankees Instead

Former Glencore oil trader Ray Bartoszek has reportedly become a limited partner of the New York Yankees, just months after passing up a chance to buy a share of the Mets.



Bartoszek – who is a lifelong Mets fan – was in talks with that team’s owners this spring, but the deal reportedly fell apart when they refused to give him a share of the team’s lucrative sports network.

The Mets turned to hedge fund manager David Einhorn who hoped to buy a 30% stake of the team.

However, when talks with Einhorn broke down, they went back to Bartoszek in the hopes of gaining more leverage – only to find out that he’d already signed on with their crosstown rivals.

Adding insult to injury, Bartoszek investment includes a (small) share of the Yankees’ network, YES. The cable channel alone is worth more $500 million.

The Yankees are estimated to be worth about $1.7 billion, making them one of the richest sports franchises on Earth. The amount of Bartozek’s share is unknown, but the Yankees have about 30 limited partners.

However, we hope that he heeded the words of former Yankee “owner” John McMullen, who once famously quipped, “There’s nothing more limited than a limited partner in the Yankees.” The team is currently controlled by Hank Steinbrenner, son of legendary Bronx tyrant, George, who gave his limited partners almost no say in the management of the team.

The Mets’ deal with Einhorn also fell through, leaving that team without a partner to shore up their struggling finances.

