Some airlines are using an autonomous UV robot to make disinfecting aircraft faster and cheaper — meet Ray

During the pandemic, airlines had to start performing deeper cleaning on aircraft to prevent the spread of COVID-19. A member of the Thai Airways crew disinfects the cabin of an aircraft of the national carrier during a procedure to prevent the spread of the coronavirus at Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi International Airport, Thailand, January 28, 2020. Athit Perawongmetha/Reuters Airlines around the world are now using hospital-grade disinfectants to sterilize planes to stave off the coronavirus

Many companies responded with heavy-duty sterilization technology to target the virus, like hospital-grade disinfectants used to kill diseases like herpes, salmonella, and the avian flu. Aircraft interior cabin deep cleaning for COVID-19 disease prevention. Pradpriew/Shutterstock Source: Bloomberg

However, most of the new processes require humans to manually apply the potent chemicals, which takes time and could damage their eyes and skin. Delta COVID-19 cleaning process. Delta Air Lines

So, a tech startup came up with a greener, hands-free solution in the form of a self-driving robot called Ray.

Ray has been developed by Canadian company Aero HygenX and can reliably and quickly kill 99.999% of pathogens using ultraviolet technology (UVC).

UVC works by destroying the DNA structure of bacteria and viruses that are on surfaces and in the air. According to Aero HygenX, RAY consistently eliminates diseases like COVID-19 and Ebola.

The tech does not require manual cleaning or the use of any hazardous chemicals, meaning there is no left behind residue that could damage plastics or fabrics in the cabin or cockpit. Aircraft cleaning for COVID-19 prevention. Pradpriew/Shutterstock Source: Aero HygenX

Moreover, using fewer chemicals means less risk of “interior corrosion, embrittlement, increased flammability, and electrical short circuit,” according to the company. Aircraft cleaning for COVID-19 prevention. Thanakorn.P/Shutterstock Source: Aero HygenX

"Depending on the system or part affected, any of these conditions [chemical effect] could create either an immediate or latent airworthiness issue," a Special Airworthiness Bulletin published by the FAA warned in November 2020.

RAY is the first autonomous UVC disinfection robot specially designed for airliners. It uses motion-sensing technology to move up and down aircraft aisles and navigate throughout the galleys. Aero HygenX’s RAY autonomous UV robot. De Havilland Aircraft Source: Aero HygenX

The tech not only provides a more thorough cleaning after passengers disembark but also reduces the time and labor needed to disinfect the plane.

In December 2021, Aero HygenX announced a partnership with Mitsubishi Jets to market the RAY technology to use on CRJ Series aircraft. MHI RJ Head of Aftermarket Customer & Product Support Mr. Robert Duffield and Aero HygenX CEO Mr. Arash Mahin signing the Cooperation Agreement in Saint-Sauveur, Québec. CNW Group/Aero HygenX Source: Aero HygenX

According to the companies, the robot can disinfect an entire CRJ in as little as seven minutes. Mitsubishi CRJ-200ER for Iberia Air Nostrum. adolf martinez soler/Shutterstock Source: Aero HygenX

Over the months, Aero HygenX has expanded the use of Ray to larger jets, including Avelo Airlines’ Boeing 737 planes. An Avelo Airlines Boeing 737-800. Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Avelo Air Source: Avelo Airlines

Avelo announced on Thursday that it is the first US airline to use Ray. According to the airline, other carriers use UVC technology to clean aircraft, but they are not autonomous. Aero HygenX’s RAY autonomous UV robot on an aircraft. Avelo Airlines Source: Avelo Airlines

The low-cost carrier believes the “emissions-free” robot is a “sustainable alternative to harmful chemicals.” Aircraft disinfection occurs every evening following the last flight of each day, according to Avelo. Aero HygenX’s RAY autonomous UV robot. Avelo Airlines Source: Avelo Airlines

The airline plans to also use the UVC technology in employee workspaces at its bases in Burbank, California, and New Haven, Connecticut. Avelo Airlines’ West Coast base in Burbank, California. Thomas Pallini/Insider Source: Avelo Airlines

"We are excited to be on the leading edge of helping prevent the spread of COVID-19 and other viruses among the flying public," Avelo CEO Andrew Levy said in a press release.

"Ray is a safer, faster, more cost-effective, and more sustainable solution than the conventional chemical-based manual disinfection process used by most other airlines," he continued.

Other companies have also signed agreements with Aero HygenX to deploy and market the product, including Ethiopian Airlines… An Ethiopian Airlines plane at the Bole International Airport in Addis Ababa in March 2021. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri Source: Ethiopian Airlines

…Lufthansa Technik…

…Canadian carrier Calm Air…