Ray Allen Is Still Trying To Sell His $3.7 Million Seattle Home

Photo: Curbed.com

Boston Celtics guard and resident Kobe blocker Ray Allen has re-listed his five-bedroom Carnation, Wash., home for $3.7M, reports Zillow today.The former Seattle SuperSonics star lived in the 10,000-square-foot house on 4.5 acres for four years until he was traded to the Celts in 2007; the next year, he listed the estate twice to no avail.



You can bet that someone who just signed a $20M contract extension has been all basketball, all the time, for as long as he’s been pro: the place comes stocked with a full-size court.

Photo: Curbed.com

Photo: Curbed.com

This post originally appeared on Curbed.com.

