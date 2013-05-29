Pacers Player Slaps Ray Allen In The Chest, Pretends To Get Elbowed In The Face As Game 4 Gets Chippy

After a Heat blowout in Game 3, the Eastern Conference Finals is getting chippy.



At the end of first quarter, Lance Stephenson and Ray Allen got into a mini spat.

Stephenson blew by Allen for a bucket. On the way back down the court, Stephenson looked to intentionally give Allen a little slap in the chest. Allen took offence, and flung his elbow. The elbow never made contact, but Stephenson flew back in.

They continued to jaw after that.

A very dumb exchange all around.

But there is some real bad blood between these two teams. After Game 1 Roy Hibbert accused Shane Battier of intentionally kneeing him in the groin. In Game 2, Dwyane Wade appeared to elbow Stephenson in the head but he wasn’t called for a foul or punished after the fact.

LeBron James also picked up a technical in this game.

The spat:

