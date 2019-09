Down 95-92 with five seconds left, Ray Allen made a miracle corner 3-pointer to force overtime in Game 6 of the NBA Finals.



The video:

The Heat were down 94-89 with 20 seconds left when LeBron James made a 3-pointer to make it 94-92.

Kawhi Leonard was fouled for San Antonio, but he could only make one-of-two free throws.

