One of the NBA's all-time greatest shooters says we've never seen anything like Stephen Curry

Streeter Lecka/Getty Ray Allen’s lead for all-time made three-pointers is dwindling.

Stephen Curry often draws mixed reactions from former players.

While some feel he couldn’t dominate the same way in past eras, others marvel at his unlimited range and ball-handling.

Slam Magazine caught up with Ray Allen, the current leader in all-time three-point shots made, who said Curry is in the latter category.

When asked if he views Curry as Allen’s successor as the greatest shooter the NBA has seen, Allen drooled over Curry’s skills, saying he’s in a category of his own:

“Based on what he’s done, I think he has to be — he’s on his way to being the best ever. It’s always arguable, based on who’s telling the story. “One thing I always tell people is, it’s hard to compare generations. Everybody has something or somebody that makes him feel special about the game, or the way they saw and the way they appreciate the game. I’ve sat back and watched a lot, and listened to a lot of people talk. He’s creating a lane all of his own. People comparing him to me, to Reggie [Miller]. But I think Steph is in a category of his own. Just being able to have great handles the way he has with the ball, to be able to score at will by getting to the basket. “Myself, Reggie Miller, Kyle Korver, Klay Thompson — we play a different game. We’re shooters. We come off screens, pindowns — Steph can do that, but he’s creating a different lane. Point guards haven’t been able to do what he’s been able to do, because he’s mixing that 2 guard-ish in there with having the great handles of a point guard. When I broke the three-point record, they (Steph and Klay) watched that and it became something they said in their mind, this is what I want to do. Now, there are kids watching him, saying I want to work on these things, I want to be just like Steph.”

Curry is on pace to shatter Allen’s record for made three-pointers. Curry has 1,593 in seven seasons and he’s already halfway to Allen, who had 2,973 in 18 seasons. It helps that Curry continues to break his own record for made threes in a season, hitting 402 this year, when no one had ever made more than 300 before this season.

It’s not the first time former players have been in awe of Curry’s skills. Steve Nash, who now works with the Warriors, also said that Curry is one of the most skilled players in NBA history.

“I would say Steph is turning into a historical category of his own, in a way. He’s in the prime of his career and will be for a few years and the way he’s improving and the level he’s playing at is… I think he’s unlike anyone else. His ability to make shots and still handle the play-making duties is historic. I think you’d be hard pressed to find a player more skilled than him in the history of the game.”

These things seem obvious when watching Curry’s otherworldly skills, but it adds another level of legitimacy when some of the NBA’s greatest players ogle over his talent.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.