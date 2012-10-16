Ray Allen Is Selling His Boston Mansion For $5.2 Million After Ditching The Celtics For The Heat

Tony Manfred
Ray Allen took less money to sign with the Miami Heat instead of the Boston Celtics this summer.Now, he’s selling his massive Massachusetts home for $5.2 million and making the move complete.

The property in Wellesley, Mass. has nine rooms, a six-car garage, a theatre, and game room.

It’s listed by Coldwell Banker, and it’s enormous.

The exterior of the massive, 11,000-square-foot house

The dining area, which opens up to the kitchen

The kitchen

The game room

The 12-person theatre

The library, complete with wood panels

The living room

The master bedroom

The back patio

It's a completely private property

