Ray Allen Is Selling His Boston Mansion For $5.2 Million After Ditching The Celtics For The Heat

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org and www.trulia.com
Ray Allen took less money to sign with the Miami Heat instead of the Boston Celtics this summer.Now, he’s selling his massive Massachusetts home for $5.2 million and making the move complete.
The property in Wellesley, Mass. has nine rooms, a six-car garage, a theatre, and game room.
It’s listed by Coldwell Banker, and it’s enormous.
