Ray Allen Is Selling His Boston Mansion For $5.2 Million After Ditching The Celtics For The Heat

Ray Allen took less money to sign with the Miami Heat instead of the Boston Celtics this summer.Now, he’s selling his massive Massachusetts home for $5.2 million and making the move complete.



The property in Wellesley, Mass. has nine rooms, a six-car garage, a theatre, and game room.

It’s listed by Coldwell Banker, and it’s enormous.

