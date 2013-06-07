Ray Allen Is Going To Wear Some Awesome Jordans In The Finals

Miami Heat sharpshooter Ray Allen was given some sleek custom kicks for the NBA Finals. The Jordan brand representative will have four different pairs to choose from—two for home games and two for away games.



The shoes are “player exclusive” models of the Jordan XX8, which are apparently quite elusive. The Nike store lists the shoe (at $250) but notes that they are all sold out.

The Heat start the series at home tonight, so Allen will have to choose between this pair:

NikeOr this pair:

NikeWhen the series hits San Antonio, Allen will choose between:

NikeAnd:

Nike

