Ray Allen Is About To Break The Career 3-Point Record, And No One Will Catch Him For Decades

With one more 3-pointer tonight, Ray Allen will tie Reggie Miller for the all-time mark. Later in the game, or sometime this week, Allen will move into sole possession of first place.



The silkiest shooter in the history of basketball is deserving of the 3-point crown, and he’s not going to relinquish it anytime soon.

Third place on the all-time list belongs to 37-year-old Jason Kidd, who trails Allen by 809 3-pointers, or nearly half of Kidd’s career total to this point. Peja Stojakovic is fourth, but he’s 33 and already an afterthought on the NBA scene.

The other three active players that are within 1,000 threes of Allen are Chauncey Billups, Rashard Lewis, and Jason Terry, (34, 31, and 33, respectively), all are far beyond their primes.

There really isn’t an active player in range of Allen that is shooting threes at close to the same pace as him. Whoever breaks his record (and someday, someone will) probably isn’t even in the league yet. And when Jimmer Fredette he finally does enter the NBA, it’ll take him close to 15 seasons to catch up to Allen, who isn’t even done playing yet.

Reggie Miller has enjoyed the title of 3-point champ for six years, but Allen probably will for two decades or more.

Bookmark the Sports Page >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.