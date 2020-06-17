A beauty YouTuber filmed her emotional reaction to finding out she was pregnant after 15 years of struggling with infertility

Screenshot Instagram/@rawbeautykristi, YouTube/RawBeautyKristi RawBeautyKristi wrote that the day she uploaded her video was ‘hands down the biggest most exciting day’ of her life.

Beauty YouTuber RawBeautyKristi hit two incredible milestones on June 16 – she hit 1 million subscribers on YouTube, and even more exciting, she announced her pregnancy.

The emotional pregnancy announcement came after “15 years of hundreds of doctors appointments, and being told we would never conceive,” and the YouTuber included an emotional montage about her infertility struggles over the years.

RawBeautyKristi wrote in the video that she has filmed her reaction to every pregnancy test she’s taken over the past 12 years, just in case, and her shock is evident in the 9-minute video.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Tears flowed freely in the beauty community on Tuesday, as RawBeautyKristi uploaded one of her rawest videos yet – an emotional pregnancy announcement. The 9-minute video included a montage of the YouTuber talking about her 15-year struggle with infertility, including one clip filmed earlier this year with her husband Zack that included her saying that she had finally come to terms with the fact that she would not be having children.

But just six days after the couple filmed that clip, RawBeautyKristi tested positive for the first time, and she filmed her shocked reaction. In the video, she wrote that she has filmed every test reaction for the past 12 years, just in case.

“I had completely 1000000% resigned myself to the fact that this day would NEVER come and I was fine with that,” she wrote in the video’s description. “The reaction you see me have is of utter and complete disbelief. I swear.. even as I sit here and write this, I feel like I am in some dream. I don’t even know WHEN this will feel real or when this will sink in.”

The same day she uploaded the announcment video, RawBeautyKristi also hit 1 million YouTube subscribers. Other beauty YouTubers quickly congratulated her on both milestones on Twitter, and fans joined in too.

Kathleen I love you SO MUCH I am dying ahhhhhh thank you!!!! ???????????????? https://t.co/H9DcpLs3cF — RawBeautyKristi (@RawBeautyKristi) June 16, 2020

RawBeautyKristi also included more details about her experiences while trying to get pregnant over the past decade-plus in the video’s description, and promised a Q&A would be coming soon.

“As you can see in the beginning of the video, we tried for YEARS with fertility specialists (Reproductive endocrinologist) with Clomid, Femara, HCG injections, ultrasounds & and never once did anything work,” she wrote. “In 2014, we decided to stop trying, and start living. We didn’t want “trying to conceive” to be the be-all-end-all for our lives. After 15 years of hundreds of doctors appointments, and being told we would never conceive – This was 12398420938490234290% A COMPLETE surprise and shock to us.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.