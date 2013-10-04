Raw Video Shows Capitol Hill Car Chase That Led To Shooting

Video from Capitol Hill shows part of the car chase that led to Thursday afternoon’s possible shooting incident in Washington, D.C.

The video was first shown on Fox News, and has also been shown on CNN:

A video uploaded to Instagram shows a police car crashing into what looks like a barricade:

Another raw video showing the car chase from a different angle was uploaded to YouTube:

ITV News also has raw video that shows a police car crashing into what looks like a barricade.

