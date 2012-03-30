RAW VIDEO: Fidel Castro Meets The Pope

Pope Benedict XVI concluded his visit in Cuba with a meeting with Fidel Castro, his wife Dalia and his two sons.



Castro, whose death has been widely speculated in the media, appeared frail but spent 30 minutes with the Pope discussing world issues and greater freedom for the Cuban population.

Castro pointed out that they are both of the same age (Castro is 85, and the Pope will turn 85 in April). The Pope replied: ‘Yes, I’m old, but I can still carry out my duties.’



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.