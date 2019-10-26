Raw vegan diets eliminate animal products and anything that's been cooked. These 10 meals illustrate what's left.

Sean Gallup/ Getty Images Some fruits and veggies cause bloating and digestion issues.

The raw vegan diet cuts out meat, animal products, and anything heated to more than 115 degree Fahrenheit in an effort to improve digestion and overall health.

Research supporting the diet is mixed at best: While it’s true some foods have more nutrients raw, but others are actually more nutritious after cooking.

The diet can also be difficult to sustain long term and raise the risk of missing out on key nutrients and calories.

Despite its downsides, there are still healthy options for raw vegan meals, including zoodles, smoothies, salads, and even desserts. Here are 10 examples.

Veganism, a plant-based diet that’s been growing in popularity over the past decade, eliminates all animal products, including meat, milk, cheese, eggs, and sometimes even honey.

Raw veganism is a subset of this diet that’s even more restrictive: It only includes foods that haven’t been heated above 104 to 118 degrees Farenheit, and avoids excessive processing of foods.

Advocates of raw veganism believe this is a healthier, more natural way of eating, and that raw food has more nutrients or beneficial enzymes. Although the evidence on these theories is mixed, it’s true that incorporating more fresh fruits and vegetables, nuts and grains, into your diet is healthy.

On the other hand, avoiding all animal products, as well as cooked plant products, can be extremely limiting and unsustainable. Plus, some vegan foods like tomatoes, cabbage, spinach, peppers, and mushrooms actually have more antioxidants cooked than raw.

Still, it’s possible not to starve on the raw vegan diet. Even athletes like Venus Williams have sworn by the eating pattern for periods of their lives. From breakfast to dinner and beyond, here’s what can be included in a raw vegan diet.

Overnight oats

JeniFoto/Shutterstock Soaking oats is one way to eat grains without heating them.

While typical breakfast standbys like eggs, pancakes, and even plain toast are eliminated on a raw vegan diet, there are still some options for morning meals on the plan.

Oats can be prepared raw by soaking them overnight in water or a milk substitute like almond or oat milk.

The result is packed with fibre, healthy fats, protein, and nutrients like iron, magnesium, and vitamin E.

Toppings like chia and flax seeds can add calcium, potassium, and omega-3 fatty acids. The latter is an important nutrient for both mental and physical health, according to the National Institutes of Health.

Fresh fruit

iStock Berries are a nutrient-rich snack for everyone, raw vegan or not.

Though not a meal on their own, fruits like apples, bananas, pears, mango, pineapple, berries, and more are an easy snack to eat raw and contain important nutrients like vitamin C, potassium, and folic acid.

They can also be added to salads or oats to help boost the calories and nutrition content of a meal.

Citrus fruits, like oranges, lemons, limes, and grapefruit, can also be included in sauces and dressings on the raw vegan diet. Their citric acid can help tenderize veggies like beets, kale, and kohlrabi, a turnip-like relative of cabbage.

Juices and smoothies

iStock Smoothies and juices can give your teeth a break on the raw vegan diet.

Some people may be put off by the thought of having to chew through enough raw vegetables to meet their nutritional needs every day on the raw vegan diet.

But a juicer or food processor can do some of that work. Juices and smoothies can be a quick, portable source of energy and nutrients, according to the Mayo Clinic, but should be consumed fresh to get the most benefits.

However, you can have too much a good thing. Drinking a lot of fruit juice can provide too much sugar, which can be bad for you – even if it’s natural.

Juice is also missing the fibre of whole plant foods, which is important for healthy digestion.

Salads

Foxys_forest_manufacture/ iStock Veggies are an obvious component of a raw-vegan diet.

Raw veggies are what most people think of when picturing a raw vegan diet. But that can (and should) mean more than just heap of greens or a plate of raw broccoli.

Salads and slaws can be made with raw vegetables like carrots, tomatoes, corn, and beets, and topped with dressings made from cashews or with zippy marinades from citrus and vinegar. And, nuts and avocado can add important nutrients to raw vegans full.

‘Sushi’

Claudia Totir Cut the fish and trade rice for sprouts for a raw vegan twist on sushi.

Some raw vegans are especially creative with how they eat their veggies, making foods like veggie sushi with seaweed, avocado and sprouts. You can top it with nutritional yeast, a supplement high in B vitamins that adds a savoury, cheese-like flavour to vegan dishes.

‘Sandwiches’ and ‘tacos’ made from lettuce wraps

graytown/Getty Images Big leaves from iceberg or butter lettuce work best.

Most bread is actually vegan, and so are tortillas. But those foods aren’t raw, so a substitute on this diet is a versatile, crispy lettuce wrap.

This concept works best with big, crunchy types of lettuce like iceberg, Boston, or butter lettuce. They can be filled with any combination of ingredients. A raw vegan “burrito,” for instance, could include corn, avocado, tomato, fresh lime, hot peppers, cilantro, and garlic.

Another option is cucumbers, mushrooms, and red cabbage marinated in soy sauce and rice vinegar with red peppers.

Lettuce wraps, along with providing a convenient way to eat other foods, also provide crucial minerals like calcium and iron that are important to a raw vegan diet.

Soaked and sprouted beans

Wulf Voss / EyeEm / Getty Images Beans and other legumes are a crucial source of protein on a plant-based diet.

Black beans, lentils, chickpeas, and other legumes are a crucial source of protein in a plant-based diet. And it’s possible to include them even without cooking.

Soaking legumes until they’re soft and rinsing them thoroughly can make the beans safe to eat raw. So can sprouting them, or immersing them in water until sprouts begin to emerge. (This can also be done with grains like quinoa and rice, which are other sources of plant-based protein.)

Soaked or sprouted beans can be enjoyed on your salad, ‘sushi,’ or lettuce wrap.

However, it’s important to do a little research first, since some raw legumes contain substances that can cause stomachaches and vomiting. Red kidney beans, for instance, contain a toxin that’s neutralised by cooking, so eating them raw can make you very sick.

Zoodles

iStock Spiralized zucchini slices, or ‘zoodles,’ can serve as a base in place of pasta.

Most pasta is vegan, but eating it uncooked is nobody’s idea of a good dinner.

Zoodles, as zucchini noodles are affectionately called, offer a no-cooking alternative and can be served warm or cold and topped with a variety of raw vegan sauces.

Tomatoes, garlic, onion, and herbs blended in a food processor can make a raw vegan marinara. Olive oil added to sauce or zoodles is a good source of healthy fat, according to the Mayo Clinic, as well as contributing much-needed calories to a raw vegan diet.

Cold soups

Westend61/Getty Images Gazpachos are an obvious fit for raw vegan meals.

Although soups are generally thought of as a hot meal, gazpachos and other varieties of cold soups are a great fit for raw vegans.

Some are classic twists on old favourites, such as tomatoes, bell pepper, avocado, garlic, and basil.

Others, such as a raw curry soup, combine spices with coconut milk, hot peppers, lime, and other veggies for a spicy treat.

Date-and-nut-based desserts

Enrique Díaz / 7cero / Getty Images Raw vegans don’t have to skip dessert.

Being a raw vegan doesn’t mean haven’t to mean skimping on sweets. Although obvious options like cake, ice cream, and pie are off the table, plenty of alternative mimic the taste and texture of traditional desserts without baking or dairy.

A raw vegan “cheesecake” can be made by combining coconut milk and oil with nuts like macadamia and cashew to create a creamy texture by freezing or refrigerating overnight.

Maple syrup and fruit add sweetness, and ground almonds and dates can make a crunchy crust.

The raw vegan diet has significant downsides.

Woods Wheatcroft / Getty You would need to spend a lot of time chewing to get all your calories from raw veggies like kale.

Before diving into a raw vegan diet, consider the pros and cons. While it’s likely to lead to weight loss since raw vegetables are low in calories, it may be unsustainable and, as a result, cause the weight to come back on.

Plus, it can be time-consuming to prepare enough food that you’ll want to eat to meet your energy needs. While cooking is out, soaking, juicing, and prepping are in.

And, the restriction of not being able to enjoy a hot meal can be hard for some people to maintain.

Any major shift in your diet should be approached gradually by focusing on basic principles rather than strict rules, according to Robin Foroutan, a registered dietitian nutritionist and spokesperson for the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics.

“It’s really important to pay attention to your body, what it needs, and how you’re feeling,” Foroutan previously told Insider. “As long as the bulk of the diet is plant-based, you’ll be in good shape.”

