Raw, Stunning Footage Of Iran Protesters Saving Prisoners From Getting Hanged

When you see footage such as this, with anti-regime Iranian protesters losing any concern about their own safety, it’s hard to imagine the current leadership hanging on.



Here, via Gateway Pundit, is brutal footage of protesters saving two men who were being hanged. Caution definitely advised. Not for the squeamish or faint of heart.



