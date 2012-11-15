Raw Gaza Footage Shows Destruction From Israeli Bombing

Earlier today, the Israeli defence Force launched a military assault on the Gaza strip, in which it targeted and killed Ahmed Jabri, the top military leader of Hamas.



It’s becoming clear that the strike was part of a larger operation, dubbed “Pillar of defence,” by the IDF.

“We are still at the beginning of the event, not at the end,” Israeli defence Minister Ehud Barak said at a Press conference. The Guardian is also posting tweets in which people in Gaza claim that the bombings have picked up again, as of 4:11 p.m. EST.

Here’s a video of the bombings and the aftermath posted on YouTube by the geopolitical intelligence firm Stratfor:

