WATCH: 'Electric Daisy Carnival' Movie Screening Turns Into Angry Riot On Hollywood Boulevard

Ravers gone mad.On Wednesday evening, a screening for a documentary about the Electric Daisy Carnival turned into angry rioting on Hollywood Boulevard.



It all started when DJ Kaskade, who was scheduled to perform in celebration of the movie debut, tweeted:

“[email protected] in Hollywood @Mann’s Chinese Theatre. ME+BIG SPEAKERS+MUSIC=BLOCK PARTY!!! RT!”

Thousands of un-ticketed fans showed up to the invite-only screening but were not let in — when police tried to disperse the crowd, things went crazy.

The crowd began throwing bottles and random objects at the officers in riot gear and police cars were reportedly damaged.

In the end, two people were arrested on suspicion of felony vandalism.

Actress Busy Philipps tweeted her disbelief and frustration at the mess:

“Seriously? RAVERS RIOTING IN HOLLYWOOD? I’m sorry. What year is this??”

“You know what @Kaskade? Next time you want to throw a flashmobdanceparty, DO IT IN YOUR OWN neighbourhood. You gonna clean up your mess?”

According to MTV.com, the film documents the 2010 Electric Daisy Carnival, featuring interviews from music stars like David Guetta and Steve Aoki. The show itself has since moved from Los Angeles to Las Vegas following the drug-related death of a 15-year-old girl at the 2010 show.

YouTube user slyweazal taped raw footage of the rioting — watch below.

