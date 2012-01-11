A Ravens Player Says His Agent Took $200,000 From Him And Won't Pay It Back

Photo: AP Images

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Anquan Boldin is suing his agent in Florida bankruptcy court after a botched $170,000 loan, according to TMZ.Boldin lent his agent, Darrell Eugene Wills, the money to start a sports management agency back in 2004. The conditions of the loan included a full repayment with interest as well as a reduced agency fee. With interest the repayment would’ve total $220,000.



Boldin filed suit before, but a bankruptcy judge ruled then that the agent had zero chance of paying off any of his debt.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.